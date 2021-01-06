EXCLUSIVE: Man who entered Capitol tells his story to LifeSiteNews
Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 9:18 pm EST
In This Episode
Leo Kelly was one of the first men to breach the Capitol building and go inside with dozens of others. In this exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale, Leo talks about his conflicted feelings about what he did, and why he felt it was necessary.
