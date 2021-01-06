Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

EXCLUSIVE: Man who entered Capitol tells his story to LifeSiteNews

Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 9:18 pm EST

In This Episode

Leo Kelly was one of the first men to breach the Capitol building and go inside with dozens of others. In this exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale, Leo talks about his conflicted feelings about what he did, and why he felt it was necessary.

electoral college, exclusive, pro-trump rally, stop the steal, voter fraud

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE