EXCLUSIVE: March For Life coverage: Why marching still matters
Following the historic Supreme Court decision to end Roe V. Wade, pro-lifers say they will continue the March for Life until legalized abortion is outlawed in every state in America. And that's why tens of thousands have gathered once again in the nation's capital to make their voices heard loud and clear. LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale and Danielle Zuccaro are on the ground at the front lines as the battle for life continues with renewed conviction. Tune in now to join LifeSiteNews in solidarity with others in the pro-life movement to save the unborn and proclaim a Culture of Life.
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Follow us on social media: LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
LSNTVJanuary 19, 2023
About the Show
LSNTV is your #1 source for pro-life and pro-family video content, dedicated exclusively to building a culture of life that defends faith, family, and freedom. Uncensored and unfiltered, LSNTV brings you the news you need to know from across the world. Tune in below for truth-telling stories the mainstream media refuses to cover!
Recent VideosSee More
-
EXCLUSIVE: March For Life coverage: Why marching still matters
-
-
-
-
Vatican exclusive: Fr. Frank Pavone reacts to 45,000+ LifeSite signatures supporting his priesthood