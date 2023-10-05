Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matt | Pope Francis has sparked Catholic backlash. Part 1

Pope Francis’ Latin Mass crackdown has sparked international Catholic backlash. Michael Matt, editor of The Remnant newspaper, reacts in an exclusive one-on-one interview with John-Henry Westen — sharing essential insights into how faithful Catholics can remain united and resolute in their beliefs as expressed throughout Catholic Tradition. The Vatican’s globalist agenda is reaching a fever pitch. Michael Matt is exposing it all.

October 5, 2023

