EXCLUSIVE: New Knoxville Planned Parenthood security video casts doubt on FBI case against pro-lifer

Breaking News

First published by LifeSiteNews, new surveillance video footage from the Knoxville Planned Parenthood security cameras casts serious doubt into the FBI’s arson case against pro-lifer Mark Reno. Most shockingly, FBI Special Agent Thomas Calhoon’s affidavit omits key details about the arsonist’s truck, which CCTV security footage now shows could not have been Mark Reno’s car.

February 20, 2024

