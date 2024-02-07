EXCLUSIVE: Palestinian bishop reveals the devastating impact war is having on Christians in Gaza
LSNTVSee More
In an exclusive interview, Palestinian Monsignor William Shomali related to LifeSiteNews just how devastating the war in Gaza has been for Holy Land Christians, recalling stories of death, destruction and suffering.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
February 7, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
WATCH: Archbishop Peta, Bishop Schneider ban ‘blessings’ of homosexual couples in their archdiocese
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s wife reveals that she & her husband support abortion
Comments