ABOUT THE SHOW Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news. EXCLUSIVE: Police tear gas Trump protestors at US Capitol Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 6:45 pm EST In This Episode LifeSiteNews Correspondent Jim Hale was on the scene, capturing video of the tense moments when protestors breached the Capitol and were then tear gassed by police and the National Guard. debate on electoral college vote, electoral college vote, pro-trump rally, voter fraud Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Print this Article Share via Email LISTEN FOR FREE
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.