Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

EXCLUSIVE: Police tear gas Trump protestors at US Capitol

Wed Jan 6, 2021 - 6:45 pm EST

In This Episode

LifeSiteNews Correspondent Jim Hale was on the scene, capturing video of the tense moments when protestors breached the Capitol and were then tear gassed by police and the National Guard.

debate on electoral college vote, electoral college vote, pro-trump rally, voter fraud

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE