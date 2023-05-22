Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Presidential candidate Dr. Taylor Marshall

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Dr. Taylor Marshall, the host of the Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast, is one of America’s most prominent Catholic speakers, authors, and podcasters — and just announced his unprecedented 2024 campaign for the President of the United States. The Catholic vote is key to Marshall’s campaign and his goal to unify America under God.

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and canceled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.
May 22, 2023

