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EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED Private meeting with Archbishop Viganò, Tucker’s Trump Antichrist bombshell

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Escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States raises fears of a wider global war, with ceasefires collapsing and mixed messaging fueling uncertainty. Analysts warn that deeper strategic forces may be driving the crisis, risking energy disruption, economic instability, and long-term global fallout. At the same time, tensions within the Catholic Church intensify, with figures like Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò highlighting divisions between traditional voices and Church leadership. Reports of doctrinal confusion and internal conflict continue to unsettle the faithful.

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April 8, 2026

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