EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Gaza remarks CONDEMNED by Auxiliary Bishop

John-Henry Westen delivers an exclusive statement from an Auxiliary Bishop in the Holy Land, responding to President Trump’s recent actions regarding Gaza. The bishop condemns Trump’s proposal to displace Palestinians against their will, emphasizing that the right of a people to remain on their land should never be questioned. He highlights the rejection of mass resettlement by Egypt and Jordan and warns that any solution must be mutual, not imposed.

The bishop also expresses shock at Trump’s dismissal of UN resolutions and the two-state solution, arguing that denying Palestinian rights will only prolong the conflict. He urges continued ceasefire efforts and a resolution that affirms the rights of both peoples. Additionally, he raises concerns about the impact on Christian Palestinians, noting historical displacement and its devastating consequences.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-auxiliary-bishop-of-jerusalem-condemns-trumps-gaza-remarks/

