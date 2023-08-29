Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXCLUSIVE: Wonder why Mother Miriam is only making final vows now? She explains it all here

Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God, and host of ‘Mother Miriam Live!,’ teamed up with LifeSiteNews to raise unprecedented funds – all leading to the establishment of the new ‘Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope.’ Thanks to LifeSiteNews, Mother Miriam now resides in Tyler, TX with Bishop Joseph Strickland. Mother Miriam’s community is “a congregation of Benedictine Sisters whose charism it is to help restore God’s design for the family and to return the full traditional religious habits to the streets.” Now that Mother Miriam’s home has been successfully purchased, join John-Henry Westen in this exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the order’s new convent by Mother Miriam herself!

August 29, 2023

