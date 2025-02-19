Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Excommunicated for supporting Trump's policies?

Pope Francis’ latest push for open-border policies is raising serious concerns among conservative Catholics. With new bishop appointments aligning with pro-mass migration activism, is the Church prioritizing politics over doctrine? John-Henry Westen talks about the latest calls from American bishops that threaten excommunication for not opposing Trump’s border policies. Is there a deeper agenda?

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/does-pope-francis-want-open-borders-for-the-usa/

February 19, 2025

