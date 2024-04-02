Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Exorcist Assistant Warns Against Doors to the Demonic

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Kyle Clement, assistant to well-known exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger, is warning against opening doors to demonic influence by making a chilling observation to the world: the LGBT blessing now allowed in Pope Francis’ pro-LGBT document ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ is flinging the door “wide open.” ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ allows priests to bless LGBT couples living in habitual sin, removing any incentive for them to live chastely. Thanks to ‘Fiducia Supplicans,’ LGBT couples will find no reason to repent from their LGBT lifestyle, interpreting the blessing as an endorsement of their sin. Without clear moral teaching, LGBT people may never discover the truth about marriage, sexuality, and themselves. The door to this demonic influence must be closed as soon as possible, and clear teaching against ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ cannot come soon enough.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 2, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Exorcist Assistant Warns Against Doors to the Demonic

Recent Videos
50:41

Private revelations and belief in God. Finding answers when the stakes are high

Recent Videos
30:09

The devil's plan for godlessness: Communist China

Recent Videos
58:15

Alleged Garabandal prophecies: Heaven is preparing a ‘Divine Reset’ from God

Recent Videos
38:55

Knights of Saint John Paul II serve Queen of Heaven and her army

Recent Videos
1:16:40

Man On Deathbed After Car Crash. Here's What He Saw.

Recent Videos
17:16

The sacrilege at St. Patrick’s in NYC is only the beginning

Recent Videos
12:28

They want to ELIMINATE 7 billion people. Will you be one of them?

Recent Videos
30:57

Donald Trump needs to convert to the Catholic faith: here’s why

Recent Videos
29:06

President Biden laughs while mother weeps at teen deaths from illegal fentanyl from Mexico

Recent Videos
1:47:10

OUTRAGE: Archbishop Cancels a Catholic Family Business

Recent Videos
39:16

One of the world's best pro-life apologists had a baby and it changed her life

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...