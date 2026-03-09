Exorcist Fr. Ripperger REVEALS demonic infiltration in Vatican

Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger reveals demonic infiltration in the Catholic Church “goes very high up.” Ripperger shared in an explosive recent interview with Shawn Ryan that the problems in today’s world stem from those in the Church. Ripperger also shared that Scripture’s reference to the “abomination of desolation” taking its place in “the temple” is “actually a reference to the Catholic Church being compromised.” An abomination of desolation in Catholic churches at the time of Antichrist also comports with a prophecy from Our Lady of La Salette, as written by one of the visionaries, Mélanie Calvat, that “Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the antichrist.”

