Exorcist Fr. Ripperger REVEALS Satan’s #1 Method to Bring Down the Church

During an exorcism, a demon revealed to Father Chad Ripperger the devil’s chief tactic for subverting individuals, the Church, and governments. It is not possession. It is not violence. It is deception: convincing souls that they cannot be separated from temporary or lesser goods.

John-Henry Westen highlights practical spiritual advice from Fr. Ripperger, who urges parents to combat gender ideology in their children through targeted prayer—specific requests for divine grace and protection from demonic influence. Modern cultural and political conflicts, Ripperger argues, are no longer partisan debates. They are spiritual warfare. Good versus evil. Christ versus the enemy.

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