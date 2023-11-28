Exorcist warns against attending Taylor Swift concerts due to witchcraft

A Diocese of Nashville exorcist said that the performance of one song in Taylor Swift’s wildly popular ‘Eras Tour’ imitates witchcraft, warning that concert attendees ‘could be attacked by demonic forces.’

Urge Taylor Swift to stop promoting witchcraft amid exorcist’s warning: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/taylorswift

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD:

https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

