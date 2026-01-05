Exorcists WARNING: Satanic Idol Pachamama is Tip of the Iceberg

When pagan idolatry entered St. Peter’s in 2019, it was not an isolated scandal—it was a symptom. Citing a dire warning from four practicing exorcists, Rachel Mastrogiacomo exposes what lies beneath: a “behemoth network” of clergy involved in diabolical activity, a corruption so deep it has poisoned “the very veins and heart of Holy Mother Church.”

Watch the full clip here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/satanic-ritual-abuse-survivor-testifies-in-rome/

