Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Exorcists WARNING: Satanic Idol Pachamama is Tip of the Iceberg

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

When pagan idolatry entered St. Peter’s in 2019, it was not an isolated scandal—it was a symptom. Citing a dire warning from four practicing exorcists, Rachel Mastrogiacomo exposes what lies beneath: a “behemoth network” of clergy involved in diabolical activity, a corruption so deep it has poisoned “the very veins and heart of Holy Mother Church.”

Watch the full clip here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/satanic-ritual-abuse-survivor-testifies-in-rome/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 5, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Exorcists WARNING: Satanic Idol Pachamama is Tip of the Iceberg

Recent Videos
2:39

EXPOSING Cardinal Burke's SILENCE on Pope Leo | Vatican SCANDAL Revealed

Recent Videos
5:11

APOSTASY in the VATICAN: The Third Fatima Secret TODAY

Recent Videos
4:52

Biggest PROBLEM in the Church: Fr. Altman Reveals TRUTH!

Recent Videos
3:25

Vatican REJECTS Mary: CRISIS in the Church EXPOSED

Recent Videos
7:42

Bishop Eleganti's Answer Nearly Brought Me to Tears

Recent Videos
4:07

Father Altman DEFENDS Co-Redemptrix against Vatican ambiguity

Recent Videos
4:42

Deportation numbers don't lie - Fr. Altman EXPOSES the immigration hypocrisy

Recent Videos
7:21

MIRACLE of Virgin Mary: PROPHECY of Our Lady of Guadalupe converts millions

Recent Videos
4:48

Discerning the supernatural: How to respond to Marian apparitions

Recent Videos
5:46

Is the Church committing suicide? Cardinal Zen's warning

Recent Videos
4:17

Stand with us: The front line in Rome is under attack

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...