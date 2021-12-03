Expert Analysis on why Roe vs. Wade will likely be overturned
Analyzing Supreme Court oral arguments is often challenging, but the overwhelming consensus from most legal experts following Wednesday's Supreme Court debate on Mississippi abortion legislation is decidedly on the side of predicting that Mississippi's law will be upheld and Roe vs. Wade being overturned. LifeSite's Jim Hale interviewed Liberty Counsel's Jonathan Alexandre, who was pleased with what he heard from inside the courtroom.
LSNTVDecember 3, 2021
Recent VideosSee More
-
'Jesus himself was an unexpected child.' The nativity of Christ at the Supreme Court
-
Expert Analysis on why Roe vs. Wade will likely be overturned
-
COVID crisis has led to ‘mass hysteria’ caused by fear: Canadian ethics professor
-
Pro-life lawyer explains how Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade in Mississippi case
-