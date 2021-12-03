Pro-lifers cautiously optimistic after Supreme Court hears historic challenge to Roe v. Wade. Follow our coverage here
Expert Analysis on why Roe vs. Wade will likely be overturned

Analyzing Supreme Court oral arguments is often challenging, but the overwhelming consensus from most legal experts following Wednesday's Supreme Court debate on Mississippi abortion legislation is decidedly on the side of predicting that Mississippi's law will be upheld and Roe vs. Wade being overturned. LifeSite's Jim Hale interviewed Liberty Counsel's Jonathan Alexandre, who was pleased with what he heard from inside the courtroom.

