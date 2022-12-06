EXPERT WITNESS: "'Fauci Medicine' is good at killing people"
Due to its continued and devastating societal impacts, emergency room Doctor Scott French -- an expert witness in multiple medical malpractice lawsuits -- flatly states that Dr. Fauci's version of medicine has been "good at killing people."
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 6, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
EXPERT WITNESS: "'Fauci Medicine' is good at killing people"
-
-
-
Astonishing: Bibles After 1960 Withheld Best Weapon Against Satan
-
Scott Hahn: How to get over the 'Hippie Hangover' and fix 'Wreck-ovation of the 70s and 80s'