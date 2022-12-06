message
The John-Henry Westen Show

EXPERT WITNESS: "'Fauci Medicine' is good at killing people"

Due to its continued and devastating societal impacts, emergency room Doctor Scott French -- an expert witness in multiple medical malpractice lawsuits -- flatly states that Dr. Fauci's version of medicine has been "good at killing people."

December 6, 2022

