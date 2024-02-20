Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Exploring the Thesis of the 'Ratzinger Code': Did Pope Benedict Fake His Resignation?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

A best-selling book in Italy puts forward the controversial thesis that Pope Benedict XVI did not actually resign the papacy but tricked his powerful opponents in the Vatican to reveal themselves with a fake resignation.

February 20, 2024

Recent Episodes

Exploring the Thesis of the 'Ratzinger Code': Did Pope Benedict Fake His Resignation?

