Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Exploring the Thesis of the 'Ratzinger Code': Did Pope Benedict Fake His Resignation?
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
A best-selling book in Italy puts forward the controversial thesis that Pope Benedict XVI did not actually resign the papacy but tricked his powerful opponents in the Vatican to reveal themselves with a fake resignation.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
February 20, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
Looking for an anti-woke adventure novel for your Catholic young adults? Try Catholic Joe Superhero
Comments