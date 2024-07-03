Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXPLOSIVE: Cardinal Müller Reveals Senior Vatican Official Thinks NO Mass at All is Better than the Latin Mass

Cardinal Gerhard Müller has revealed that a senior representative of the Roman Dicastery for Divine Worship told him that 20,000 young Catholics participating in the historic Paris to Chartres pilgrimage was “by no means a cause for joy, because Holy Mass was celebrated according to the old Extraordinary Latin rite.” Müller says that some people in the Vatican “see the old rite of Holy Mass as a greater danger to the unity of the Church than the reinterpretation of the Creed, or even the absence of Holy Mass.” Müller revealed this saddening information during his homily at an ordination of Latin Mass-celebrating priests. In this week’s episode of Faith & Reason we’ll be discussing these comments, as well as an exclusive interview between Cardinal Müller and LifeSiteNews reporter Maike Hickson.

July 3, 2024

