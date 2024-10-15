EXPOSED | Dr. Mark Trozzi proves COVID mandate ties to World Economic Forum

In Part 2 of a two-part powerful interview, Steve Jalsevac speaks with Canadian medical freedom advocate Dr. Mark Trozzi about the legal battles faced by doctors, including himself, who spoke out against COVID mandates. Despite the immense financial cost of such challenges, Dr. Trozzi remains committed to his mission of medical freedom, advocating for informed consent and helping others fight for justice.

Watch the first part of the interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/covid-tyrants-must-face-justice-or-were-all-at-risk-dr-mark-trozzi/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten