Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXPOSED | Dr. Mark Trozzi proves COVID mandate ties to World Economic Forum

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

In Part 2 of a two-part powerful interview, Steve Jalsevac speaks with Canadian medical freedom advocate Dr. Mark Trozzi about the legal battles faced by doctors, including himself, who spoke out against COVID mandates. Despite the immense financial cost of such challenges, Dr. Trozzi remains committed to his mission of medical freedom, advocating for informed consent and helping others fight for justice.

Watch the first part of the interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/covid-tyrants-must-face-justice-or-were-all-at-risk-dr-mark-trozzi/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 15, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

EXPOSED | Dr. Mark Trozzi proves COVID mandate ties to World Economic Forum

Recent Videos
52:09

COVID tyrants MUST face justice or we're all at risk: Dr. Mark Trozzi - Part 1

Recent Videos
20:46

Agenda 2030 - The real motivation of elites promoting mass migration

Recent Videos
43:00

The women 'widowed' by the transgender cult

Recent Videos
44:47

Neo-conned! | The hidden agenda in the Middle East EXPOSED

Recent Videos
5:35

Why we must heed Padre Pio's warnings NOW

Recent Videos
1:13:40

Dr. Malone | Globalists use psychological warfare tactics

Recent Videos
11:55

HISTORIC Saint Jude relic tour: A journey of faith, hope, and healing

Recent Videos
19:53

Rosary rally revival: Small school, big impact!

Recent Videos
36:11

Bishop Strickland delivers passionate speech to students: 'The Rosary is a way of life'

Recent Videos
24:57

Live Post-Debate Analysis: Trump vs. Harris Reactions

Recent Videos
10:17

Jesus’ heartfelt plea: 'I thirst for you' — A life-changing message of love

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...