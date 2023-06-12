Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

EXPOSED: Trump indictment hiding TRUTH about Hunter Biden laptop

Donald J. Trump is being indicted on allegations that he mishandled government secrets, but the truth is that this indictment is an operation by the mainstream media and Deep State to cover up the epic crimes committed by the Biden family, revealed on the Hunter Biden laptop. Join attorney Liz Yore and Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower Jack Maxey in this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to learn the latest shocking revelations on the Biden crime family laptop and what they mean for Trump, the West, and the world.

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and canceled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.
June 12, 2023

EXPOSED: Trump indictment hiding TRUTH about Hunter Biden laptop

