EXPOSING Cardinal Burke's SILENCE on Pope Leo | Vatican SCANDAL Revealed

In a crucial dispatch from the heart of the crisis, John-Henry Westen exposes the deafening silence of one of the Church’s most prominent defenders: Cardinal Raymond Burke. He shows traces the founding of the Rome Life Forum back to 2014, when early warnings about Pope Francis’s trajectory went unheeded. Now, under Pope Leo XIV, the same pattern of doctrinal confusion, pro-LGBT appointments, and moral ambiguity continues, and Cardinal Burke, once the voice of the dubia, has retreated from confrontation.

There is spiritual danger of silence in the face of error and asks the painful question: has the resistance within the hierarchy surrendered?

January 2, 2026

