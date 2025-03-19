Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Exposing heresy and cowardice among Church leaders

Bishop Joseph Strickland confronts the silence of Church leaders in the face of heresy, corruption, and moral decay. Drawing from the examples of Saint Patrick and Saint Joseph, he urges bishops, priests, and laity to stand firm in defending the faith. The discussion highlights the Church’s true mission — saving souls — and challenges Catholics to proclaim the Gospel without fear, even as secular forces seek to suppress the truth.

March 19, 2025

Exposing heresy and cowardice among Church leaders

