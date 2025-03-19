Exposing heresy and cowardice among Church leaders

Bishop Joseph Strickland confronts the silence of Church leaders in the face of heresy, corruption, and moral decay. Drawing from the examples of Saint Patrick and Saint Joseph, he urges bishops, priests, and laity to stand firm in defending the faith. The discussion highlights the Church’s true mission — saving souls — and challenges Catholics to proclaim the Gospel without fear, even as secular forces seek to suppress the truth.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten