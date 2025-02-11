Exposing the Crisis in the Church | David Torkington

David Torkington, a formerly “canceled” priest who was removed decades ago after exposing sexual abuse within his order, discusses the importance of contemplative prayer and the necessity of dedicating significant time to deepening one’s relationship with God. Turkington introduces a new retreat initiative for the Jubilee Year, aimed at reviving early Christian spirituality through structured prayer and meditation.

Torkington emphasizes the need for personal transformation through prayer, repentance, and sacrifice, arguing that true renewal within the Church must start with a return to authentic, contemplative faith.

