EXPOSING the modern church AGENDA: Truth is being REPLACED!?

January 8, 2026

A theologian with deep ties to the Vatican exposes how the Synodal Church has abandoned truth for feelings, doctrine for demonic disorder, and divine worship for humanistic ritual. He argues that the current crisis is not mere confusion, it is a deliberate anti-Christian agenda playing out in parishes and pontifical halls alike.

From the silent, forgotten Gospel readings that leave congregations spiritually numb to the demonic “self-uglification” of tattoos and piercings that externalize a culture of sin, the speaker connects the dots between spiritual decay, dying vocations, and the systematic dismantling of the Catholic family. He warns that orthodox men called to the priesthood are being rejected by spineless bishops, while heterodoxy is promoted to create a void for women’s ordination and married clergy, a plan that runs directly counter to Christ’s call.

January 8, 2026

