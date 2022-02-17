Exposing the sinister connection between the Vatican, China, and the New World Order: Faith & Reason
In this inaugural episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry, Fr. Altman, Jack Maxey and Liz Yore provide top notch analysis of the ties between Pope Francis, China, and the West. Global elites are owned by China, argues Maxey, whose tentacles are reaching even inside the Catholic Church.
Faith & ReasonFebruary 17, 2022
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.