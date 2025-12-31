Facing the END TIMES or a New Dawn? Fr. Nix on What “The Triumph” Really Means

Speaking at the Rome Life Forum, Father David Nix delivers a masterclass in prophetic theology, unpacking the most famous promise from Fatima: “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.” He presents two serious, historically grounded possibilities: Are we on the cusp of a great restoration of Christendom, or are we witnessing the final apostasies before the end of the world?

With scholarly precision, Fr. Nix “steel-mans” both views, weaving together warnings from approved apparitions like La Salette and Our Lady of Good Success, the insights of Church Fathers, and the stark diagnoses of figures like Fulton Sheen. He connects these prophecies directly to the modern crisis of globalism, false ecumenism, and the rise of a “counterfeit Church” emptied of divine truth.

