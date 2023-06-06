Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Facing the 'killing places': Two women commit their lives to ending abortion

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

To many, the word ‘abortion’ has lost its awful meaning, but two Catholic women are leading the way in showing others the horrible reality of the deadly practice, now dedicating their entire lives to pro-life prayer and counseling work outside the ‘killing places’ where these murders occur. Ladies Immolatia and Adriana are so steadfast in their witness to the agony of these aborted children, that they have established a rule of life and are praying for a bishop to accept and guide them in their efforts to start a religious order dedicated to the charism of pro-life work. Watch now as LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale follows the journey of these two amazing pro-life women, whose desire for self-sacrifice for their littlest brothers and sisters fuels their spiritual war against the kingdom of darkness at the ‘killing places.’

For more on this story by LifeSiteNews, see https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-life-nuns-seeking-bishop-to-approve-religious-order-dedicated-to-the-unborn/

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-life-nuns-seeking-bishop-to-approve-religious-order-dedicated-to-the-unborn

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

June 6, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:09:36

Facing the 'killing places': Two women commit their lives to ending abortion

Recent Videos
0:03:00

WATCH: Fr. James Altman offers 1000+ mothers and children in prayer

Recent Videos
0:03:15

JUST IN: Abortion statistics & what they mean for the Culture of Life I Dr. Michael New

Recent Videos
0:02:46

Bud Light sales drop 17%, second marketing exec takes leave amid Dylan Mulvaney backlash

Recent Videos
0:06:35

SCOTUS news: Fight against FDA chemical abortion is only beginning

Recent Videos
0:03:46

TOMORROW: SCOTUS Rules on Powerful Abortion Drug Mifepristone

Recent Videos
0:03:40

God's glory REVEALED in new Christendom College chapel

Recent Videos
0:03:11

URGENT: Dying pregnant mother choosing life, LifeSite family rushing to aid

Recent Videos
0:08:44

Top Exorcist: Marian prophecies are coming True. Prepare for spiritual warfare NOW

Recent Videos
0:07:43

SPECIAL REPORT: Pro-life Activist Fr. Fidelis' Heroic Witness, Facing Prison

Recent Videos
0:07:52

HORRIFYING: 100+ Babies Murdered in America's Capitol

Recent Videos
0:12:49

BREAKING: Pope Francis' Vatican advancing new shaman mass?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...