Fact-check: Debunking the bogus 'science' of COVID vaccines, lockdowns, and mask mandates

The "science" is in, and the results are that the Democrat tyrants who have been imposing tyranny on American citizens have been proven to be dead wrong by forcing COVID lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and insisting that those who have recovered from COVID still require vaccination.

LSNTVFebruary 14, 2022

