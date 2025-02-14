Fact checking JD Vance: Yes, the Scottish gov't criminalized praying at home

John-Henry Westen reviews U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s powerful speech at the Munich Security Conference, where he called out European governments for their increasing restrictions on free speech and religious freedom. He specifically highlighted Scotland’s new abortion law, which not only criminalizes silent prayer outside abortion clinics but could also be used to target people praying inside their own homes. Vance’s speech, which blended strong criticism with humor, has since gone viral, exposing Europe’s growing hostility toward Christian values.

The Scottish government is encouraging citizens to report their neighbors for engaging in silent prayer, a move critics argue mirrors authoritarian tactics. The penalties for violating these laws include fines that can reach unlimited amounts, further intensifying concerns about religious persecution. Vance’s bold stance in defense of Christian freedom was widely praised, drawing attention to the broader global trend of governments suppressing faith in the name of progressive policies. His remarks have sparked international debate about the future of free speech, religious liberty, and the growing divide between secular and faith-based values in Western society.

