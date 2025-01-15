Fact-checking Mel Gibson's Claim that Jesus was crucified on the site of Adam's skull

Catholic filmmaker Mel Gibson, in his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, claimed that our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified on the exact site where Adam was buried. Where did Gibson get that claim from, and is it true? In this video, John-Henry Westen draws on the writings of Church Fathers like Origen, St. Jerome, and St. Epiphanius, as well as the mystical visions reported by Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich, to explain the connection between Calvary and the burial site of our first parent.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mel-gibson-tells-joe-rogan-how-lightning-strikes-on-passion-of-christ-set-deeply-affected-crew-cast/

