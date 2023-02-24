Faith and works are instrumental in our salvation
In today’s episode, Mother Miriam continues her reading of the catechism reflecting on the words of St. James and St. Paul on faith and works.
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 24, 2023
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
