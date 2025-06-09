Faith in the silence: Christ has NOT abandoned us | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on the hidden presence of Christ, especially in the silence of the tabernacle, the sorrow of illness, and the confusion within the Church. Drawing on Scripture and the witness of the saints, he reminds the faithful that Christ is often closest when He seems most absent. True shepherds do not flee the cross but remain with their flock in the darkness. For anyone feeling abandoned or overwhelmed, this is a powerful call to endure in faith, to pray in the silence, and to trust that Jesus suffers with His people and has not left His Church.

