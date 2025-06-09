Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Faith in the silence: Christ has NOT abandoned us | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on the hidden presence of Christ, especially in the silence of the tabernacle, the sorrow of illness, and the confusion within the Church. Drawing on Scripture and the witness of the saints, he reminds the faithful that Christ is often closest when He seems most absent. True shepherds do not flee the cross but remain with their flock in the darkness. For anyone feeling abandoned or overwhelmed, this is a powerful call to endure in faith, to pray in the silence, and to trust that Jesus suffers with His people and has not left His Church.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 9, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
15:30

Faith in the silence: Christ has NOT abandoned us | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
12:30

The Sacred Heart still bleeds | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
18:30

The time for compromise Is OVER | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
22:30

The carpenter’s measure | Christ’s unbending standard of truth

Recent Videos
19:19

Pope Leo XIV new hope and the opportunity for healing | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
18:42

Conclave looms: Will TRUTH prevail? | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
16:15

Conclave at a CROSSROADS: Babel or Pentecost? | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
12:35

Christ is risen — even in a Church betrayed | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
21:20

How Holy Week changed the world | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
31:59

Hidden truth of Palm Sunday - A sorrowful celebration | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
31:08

The fight for religious freedom | Bishop Strickland’s warning

Recent Videos
6:01

Bishops must break their silence

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...