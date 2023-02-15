Mother Miriam Live

Faith is having conviction in what we do not see

In today’s episode, Mother Miriam continues reading excerpts from the catechism on faith as explained in the Epistle Letter to the Hebrews.

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

