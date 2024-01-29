Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Faith Lives in the HEARTS of the PEOPLE

Archbishop Isaac Amani, bishop of the Diocese of Arusha in Tanzania, relates how the African continent has successfully resisted pressure from western nations to accept the tyrannical LGBT agenda. Watch the full show below, where Archbishop Amani contends that Africa’s unique resilience to the LGBT agenda stems from the peoples’ grassroots adherence to traditional family values and shared Christian faith.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/african-archbishop-describes-resistance-to-lgbt-tyranny-from-the-west/

January 29, 2024

