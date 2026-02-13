Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Faith, politics, 'Looksmaxxing': The absolute state of GEN Z | InFocus

InFocus

InFocus

Is Gen Z turning back to God or breaking apart entirely? Rising Bible sales, high-profile Catholic conversions, and renewed Christian interest suggest many young men are rejecting modern culture’s empty promises of limitless freedom and self-definition. At the same time, declining drinking and hookup culture may mask deeper isolation driven by pornography, gambling, marijuana use, and dopamine addiction through constant phone immersion. A widening political and relational divide between young men and women is reshaping dating, marriage, and long-term stability, leading to trends such as “Looksmaxxing,” an online vanity movement led by near-ubiquitous figures such as “Clavicular.” Beneath the surface of “improvement,” a generation may be splitting between spiritual awakening and quiet collapse.

February 13, 2026

