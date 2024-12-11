Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Faith Through Fire: Mother Miriam's Journey and the Courage of Persecuted Christians

On this episode of Faith and Reason, Mother Miriam shares her inspiring conversion story: growing up Jewish, practicing evangelical Christianity, and ultimately coming home to the Catholic Church established by Christ Himself. The panel discusses the heroic faith of Bishop Yunnan Andali from Sudan, who narrowly escaped death after a brutal assault by a paramilitary group, and the persecution of Christians in Africa and the Middle East. The episode concludes with a call to embody the spirit of first-century Christians in today’s world, maintaining unwavering faith and a commitment to spreading the Gospel in all circumstances.

December 11, 2024

