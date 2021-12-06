Families must protect their children against the COVID jab despite 'what the government mandates'
In today's episode, Mother Miriam warns people to reject the experimental, abortion-tainted 'vaccines' at all costs. She says how doctors, scientists, and experts have proven that claims about the shot's dangers and 'evil' agenda are not conspiracy theories.
Mother Miriam LiveDecember 6, 2021
About the Show
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Families must protect their children against the COVID jab despite 'what the government mandates'
-
Parents: Do not give your kids over to the 'demons' pushing the 'diabolical' COVID jab
-
The mission of the Church is to save souls 'not accommodate them in their heresy'
-
12 key steps for Catholic families to 'live holy lives' during persecution
-
COVID vaccines have been 'designed to kill off the population'