Families must protect their children against the COVID jab despite 'what the government mandates'

In today's episode, Mother Miriam warns people to reject the experimental, abortion-tainted 'vaccines' at all costs. She says how doctors, scientists, and experts have proven that claims about the shot's dangers and 'evil' agenda are not conspiracy theories.

Mother Miriam LiveDecember 6, 2021

