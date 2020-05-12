Famous Catholic Convert reveals his take on Pope Francis

Steve Ray converted to Catholicism in his late 30s after being raised Baptist. After studying Catholic theology on worship and authority, he entered the Catholic Church in 1994 on Pentecost Sunday. Today, he speaks with John-Henry about the coronavirus and the crisis in the Catholic Church. "There are elements in the church today trying to reach in that [deposit of faith] and change things around — put things in and take things out. And frankly, I object.”
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.