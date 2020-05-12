Famous Catholic Convert reveals his take on Pope Francis

Steve Ray converted to Catholicism in his late 30s after being raised Baptist. After studying Catholic theology on worship and authority, he entered the Catholic Church in 1994 on Pentecost Sunday. Today, he speaks with John-Henry about the coronavirus and the crisis in the Catholic Church. "There are elements in the church today trying to reach in that [deposit of faith] and change things around — put things in and take things out. And frankly, I object.”