Father Altman calls for fervent prayer amid crisis ahead of Conclave

Father James Altman calls the faithful to intense prayer ahead of the upcoming conclave after the death of Pope Francis, pleading with Catholics to beg Heaven for a pope who is truly rooted in the unchanging Deposit of Faith — a shepherd who will lead with courage, clarity, and conviction. Amid scandal, betrayal, and confusion, Fr. Altman reminds us that the Church has survived worse — and that victory belongs to Christ. Drawing on the courage of saints and martyrs, he exhorts Catholics to reject fear, cling to tradition, and prepare for restoration through prayer and faithfulness.

