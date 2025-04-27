Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Father Altman calls for fervent prayer amid crisis ahead of Conclave

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Father James Altman calls the faithful to intense prayer ahead of the upcoming conclave after the death of Pope Francis, pleading with Catholics to beg Heaven for a pope who is truly rooted in the unchanging Deposit of Faith — a shepherd who will lead with courage, clarity, and conviction. Amid scandal, betrayal, and confusion, Fr. Altman reminds us that the Church has survived worse — and that victory belongs to Christ. Drawing on the courage of saints and martyrs, he exhorts Catholics to reject fear, cling to tradition, and prepare for restoration through prayer and faithfulness.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 27, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Father Altman calls for fervent prayer amid crisis ahead of Conclave

Recent Videos
7:12

Pope Francis dies: What comes next for the Church?

Recent Videos
22:26

The TRUTH about Pope Francis' death: Michael Haynes reacts

Recent Videos
23:35

Scientist: Shroud of Turin captures Jesus RISING, not lying dead

Recent Videos
1:21:19

The Only Way Forward: Reviving Contemplative Prayer | Lenten Retreat FINALE

Recent Videos
4:50

Passion of the Christ actor heard Jesus speak during crucifixion scene

Recent Videos
10:52

Netflix CENSORS Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ?!

Recent Videos
22:13

Priest delivers FIERY homily on mortal sin: unknowingly CALLS OUT pro-abortion PM

Recent Videos
1:09:59

Hidden stage of prayer no one warns you about | Lenten Retreat Day 7

Recent Videos
19:05

Zionism: Rebellion against God?! | Rabbi speaks out

Recent Videos
3:59

Trump backs us – Biden blocked us, says top bishop

Recent Videos
1:07:41

The simple path to God: prayer, perseverance & grace | Lenten Retreat Day 6

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...