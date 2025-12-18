Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Father Altman DEFENDS Co-Redemptrix against Vatican ambiguity

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Father James Altman joins John-Henry Westen to dismantle the recent Vatican controversy around Marian titles like “Co-Redemptrix.” Altman pulls no punches, tracing what he calls the “real reason” behind post-Vatican II changes: a deliberate effort to strip Catholicism of anything that might offend Protestants, ultimately aiming to make the Church “just another Protestant denomination.”

With a blend of scripture, history, and even modern science, Altman presents an uncompromising defense of Mary’s unique role as Queen Mother. He points to the biblical model of Solomon and his mother, argues from the biological connection of Jesus’ stem cells in Mary’s womb, and concludes with a defiant declaration: “You cannot venerate Mary enough no matter what title it is. And if a Protestant doesn’t like it, I don’t give a damn.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-altman-the-plot-to-replace-the-catholic-church/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 18, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Father Altman DEFENDS Co-Redemptrix against Vatican ambiguity

Recent Videos
4:42

Deportation numbers don't lie - Fr. Altman EXPOSES the immigration hypocrisy

Recent Videos
7:21

MIRACLE of Virgin Mary: PROPHECY of Our Lady of Guadalupe converts millions

Recent Videos
4:48

Discerning the supernatural: How to respond to Marian apparitions

Recent Videos
5:46

Is the Church committing suicide? Cardinal Zen's warning

Recent Videos
4:17

Stand with us: The front line in Rome is under attack

Recent Videos
7:51

The MIRACLE doctors wouldn't talk about - Malachi Martin's healing

Recent Videos
4:02

Malachi Martin: The Vatican's secret cardinal revealed

Recent Videos
5:08

Why risk your life? For the children

Recent Videos
12:28

A demonic attack: The day a pro-choice man tried to kill us

Recent Videos
10:43

Betrayal in Rome: The Fatima warning

Recent Videos
4:41

Will Rome lose the faith? A mystic's chilling prophecy of anti-popes and the end times

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...