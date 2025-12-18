Father Altman DEFENDS Co-Redemptrix against Vatican ambiguity

Father James Altman joins John-Henry Westen to dismantle the recent Vatican controversy around Marian titles like “Co-Redemptrix.” Altman pulls no punches, tracing what he calls the “real reason” behind post-Vatican II changes: a deliberate effort to strip Catholicism of anything that might offend Protestants, ultimately aiming to make the Church “just another Protestant denomination.”

With a blend of scripture, history, and even modern science, Altman presents an uncompromising defense of Mary’s unique role as Queen Mother. He points to the biblical model of Solomon and his mother, argues from the biological connection of Jesus’ stem cells in Mary’s womb, and concludes with a defiant declaration: “You cannot venerate Mary enough no matter what title it is. And if a Protestant doesn’t like it, I don’t give a damn.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-altman-the-plot-to-replace-the-catholic-church/

