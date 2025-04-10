Father Altman's URGENT warning: Church leaders COMPLICIT?!

In an explosive interview, Father James Altman joins John-Henry Westen to expose the deep crisis within the Catholic Church — and the dangerous decline of American society. From abuse cover-ups to border chaos, from threats to free speech to child trafficking, Fr. Altman doesn’t hold back.

He shares a profound personal experience involving what he believes was a message from the Blessed Mother and emphasizes the power of prayer in facing spiritual warfare. With direct criticism of figures like Cardinal Robert McElroy, Fr. Altman calls on faithful Catholics to wake up, speak out, and pray like never before.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten