Father Radcliffe tries to walk back racist trope against African bishops

Kamala Harris offended Christians around the U.S. by mocking a group of students proclaiming “Christ is King” at one of her rallies. She also skipped out on the Al Smith Dinner hosted by Cardinal Dolan, choosing instead to submit a pre-recorded video widely panned as “cringeworthy” and “disrespectful.” Meanwhile, Father Timothy Radcliffe, a pro-LGBT Dominican priest appointed to be a cardinal by Pope Francis, appeared to insult Africans by claiming their bishops’ rejection of homosexual “blessings” was influenced by foreign financial pressures. For much more of the latest Church news and U.S. presidential election analysis, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

