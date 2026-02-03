Fatima scholar predicts MAJOR SIGN: beginning of great chastisement in 2026

Fr. Paul Kramer joins John-Henry Westen for an in-depth interview on the suppressed Third Secret of Fatima and the global crisis he believes it foretold. Drawing from prophecy, Church history, and emerging geopolitical trends, Fr. Kramer warns that a chastisement of unprecedented scale, marked by war, famine, persecution, and surveillance is rapidly unfolding. He argues that civil liberties are collapsing as the world shifts toward a totalitarian synthesis of Orwellian control and Huxleyan moral decay. Within the Church, he warns of a coming counterfeit structure rooted in synodality and doctrinal ambiguity, replacing truth with unity at all costs.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten