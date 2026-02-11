Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Fatima scholar: ‘Synodal church’ is a heretical sect SEPARATING from Catholicism

A Fatima scholar delivers a dire analysis of the current synodal process, declaring that the “synodal church” promoted by Pope Leo is not a reform but the creation of a heretical sect destined to separate from the Catholic Church. Just as the Protestant Reformation transitioned from internal reform to external schism, the Vatican apparatus is seen as undergoing the same process, the “consummation of the Reformation.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fatima-scholar-predicts-major-sign-beginning-of-great-chastisement-in-2026/

February 11, 2026

