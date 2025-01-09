Fatima’s Warnings and the Rise of Apostasy

The chilling connections between the message of Fatima and ancient Catholic prophecies about a pope who could lead the Church into grave spiritual danger.

The warnings of apostasy at the highest levels of the Church, uncover how these revelations align with modern crises in faith and leadership.

Reflect on the urgency of Our Lady’s call for repentance and prayer to safeguard the Church and the faithful from deception and division.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ancient-catholic-prophecies-warn-of-a-pope-who-will-gravely-harm-the-church/

