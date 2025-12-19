Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

FBI Deputy Director QUITS?! Bishops FAIL on Immigration | InFocus

Conservative backlash against federal law enforcement intensifies as Dan Bongino resigns from the FBI, with rising public frustration over the agency’s inaction on high-profile scandals, including Epstein’s files, reinforcing doubts about reform from within. Meanwhile, new polling reveals a stark divide between faithful Catholics and their bishops over immigration, with Mass-going Catholics largely supporting Trump’s deportation policies despite clerical opposition. As U.S. bishops focus on open-borders messaging, critics question their silence on abortion, crime, and cultural decline. Across the Atlantic, Europe braces for terrorist threats at Christmas markets, highlighting how mass migration is undermining public safety, religious identity, and Western cohesion.

December 19, 2025

