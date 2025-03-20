Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

FBI TERRORIZED his family - FACE Act overreach

Paul Vaughn, an activist for life and father of 11, shares his harrowing story of being arrested by the FBI in 2022 for peaceful activism outside an abortion clinic. He recounts the traumatic raid on his home, the impact on his family, and the lasting effects on his children. Paul discusses the FACE Act, government overreach, and the role of faith in facing persecution. This conversation sheds light on the personal cost of standing firm in your beliefs, the strength of family, and the enduring power of hope in adversity in an inspiring discussion on faith, activism, and resilience.

March 20, 2025

