FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin explains woke agenda to surveil Latin Mass Catholics

The FBI, under “Catholic” President Joe Biden, secretly surveilled faithful Catholics who love and defend the ancient and traditional Latin Mass. However, this anti-Catholic operation was exposed to the nation when former FBI Special Agent and Latin Mass adherent Kyle Seraphin fearlessly blew the whistle on the most corrupt DOJ in American history.

Now, Serpahin speaks with John-Henry Westen for a full and unfiltered look into the mounting attacks against Catholics who are standing up for their pro-life and pro-family values against the Biden regime — and reveals that a remnant few are resisting the New World Order from within the FBI itself.

FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen Show

Share

